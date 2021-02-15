A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMKBY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

