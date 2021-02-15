Aave Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Aave has a total market cap of $5.83 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $470.67 or 0.00975256 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,387,098 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

