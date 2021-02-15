Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Cap Tops $44.88 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002470 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $44.88 million and approximately $48.76 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.45 or 0.00929256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.19 or 0.05198714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00034720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,908,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,909,025 tokens. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

