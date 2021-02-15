AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,014,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB International Group stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. AB International Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

