AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,014,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AB International Group stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. AB International Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $21.00.
About AB International Group
