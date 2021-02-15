Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,861 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,534,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $168,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 247,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

