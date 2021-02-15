AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 240,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,172. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.