Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Hits New 1-Year High at $366.00

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.65), with a volume of 129975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.74).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 335.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 293.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market cap of £389.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)’s payout ratio is -45.16%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

