Abyss Reaches Market Cap of $6.09 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $136,392.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.57 or 0.00953781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007613 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.89 or 0.05108888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025735 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00033452 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.