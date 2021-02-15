Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.01% of Accenture worth $12,059,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Accenture by 87.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 67.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after acquiring an additional 210,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

Accenture stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,997. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

