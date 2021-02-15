Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $404,229.08 and $807,258.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,583,950 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.