Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.03.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

