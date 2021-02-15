Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0232

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 47% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $357,427.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,678.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.83 or 0.03732295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.99 or 0.00445763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $754.89 or 0.01550768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.13 or 0.00528214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.90 or 0.00468172 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00349041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00032275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

