Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the January 14th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 472,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $168.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

