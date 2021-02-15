Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 11,750 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 179.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $529,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.80. The company had a trading volume of 211,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,545. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

