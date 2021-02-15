Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,480 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $131,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 197,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. 55,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,393. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

