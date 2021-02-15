Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,983 shares of company stock worth $91,629,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $7.03 on Monday, reaching $263.30. The company had a trading volume of 108,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

