Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 829,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after buying an additional 356,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,264,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,514,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,183,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,517. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $46.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.