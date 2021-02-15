Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 298.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31,026.1% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $93.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.