Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.43. 92,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.07. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

