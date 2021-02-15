Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 1,375 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,869. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders sold 94,299 shares of company stock worth $8,112,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

