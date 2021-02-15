Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 500 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $240.37. The stock had a trading volume of 187,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.86 and its 200 day moving average is $234.77. The company has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

