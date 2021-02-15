Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

PFF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.95. 598,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,538. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

