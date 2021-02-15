Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR remained flat at $$48.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. 137,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,197. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

