Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $13.67 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.76.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.01 on Monday, reaching $395.12. 21,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,941. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.