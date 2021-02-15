Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $69,347,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,060,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,532 shares of company stock worth $8,350,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

