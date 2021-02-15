Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after buying an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after buying an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,249,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,140,000 after buying an additional 315,102 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. CIBC boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 98,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

