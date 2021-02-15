Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,389 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.46. 175,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,452. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

