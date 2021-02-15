Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 69,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 133,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $34.72. 867,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

