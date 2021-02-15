Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,466. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

