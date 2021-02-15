Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 78,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.69. 16,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,303. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

