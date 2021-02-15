Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $7.09 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.52. 1,158,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

