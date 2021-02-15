Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.15% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 48,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.70. 13,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,624. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

