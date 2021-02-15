Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 12,210 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 601.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

NYSE GS traded up $4.00 on Monday, hitting $306.32. 145,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

