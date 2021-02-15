Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 1,485 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $722.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

