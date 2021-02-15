Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 2,035 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,495 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 48.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.6% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 32.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.84. 91,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.11 and a 200-day moving average of $478.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.