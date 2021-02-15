Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 3,830 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,840 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.75. 155,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

