Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 3,930 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.10. 187,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $245.42.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock valued at $223,722,895. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

