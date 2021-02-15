Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 6,740 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Eaton stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,548. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

