Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,365. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.