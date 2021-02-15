Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,632 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 20,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 115,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 592,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 109,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $28.80. 1,238,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

