Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 13,032 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

