Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 22,400 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

BKLN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 224,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

