Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 24,850 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,850 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after buying an additional 566,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after buying an additional 137,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,327,000 after buying an additional 66,195 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.84. 618,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,156,990. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.