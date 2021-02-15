Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 4,705 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Alibaba Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.85. The company had a trading volume of 614,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.