Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

MA traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $341.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,745. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.34 and its 200 day moving average is $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

