Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $3,652,858.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,735,487.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,020. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $118.59. 45,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,521. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.71. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.