Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,950,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $126,206,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 347,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

