Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $556.52. 154,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

