Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,430,330 shares of company stock worth $387,625,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average of $269.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

