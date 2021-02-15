ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.75. ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 2 shares.

The company has a market cap of £4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.32.

ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) Company Profile (LON:ADES)

ADES International Holding PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling and production services. Its services include drilling and workover, and mobile offshore production unit production services, as well as accommodation, catering, and other barge-based support services; and onshore services primarily comprise drilling and workover services.

